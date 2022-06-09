LaBelle High School’s new basketball coach once coached Larry Bird

Reporter:Zach Oliveri
Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: June 9, 2022 6:42 PM EDT
A new Southwest Florida basketball coach has a star-studded background. The new coach for the LaBelle High School boys’ basketball team coached Larry Bird.

Bill Hodges coached Bird while he was at Indiana State in 1979. That team went on to play the Michigan State team that featured another future star, Magic Johnson.

