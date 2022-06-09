Kids accused of stealing 22 guns from gun shop get 21 days juvenile detention

Two children arrested for stealing 22 guns on Wednesday will spend 21 days in juvenile detention.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called 13 times in the past year to the home of the two young brothers, ages 11 and 14 accused of breaking into a gun shop and stealing the guns.

WINK News is not naming or showing them because of their ages.

The Cape Coral police said the older boy is well known to law enforcement, but they didn’t say anything about his younger brother.

They planned and tried to pull off a bold crime, by busting into the Guns 4 Less store and stealing as many guns as they could carry, according to the Cape Coral police.

Cape Coral Police Department spokeswoman Master Sgt. Julie Green said, “They both smashed the display cases and began ransacking the entire business for a total of 22 guns, rifle and handgun magazines, and various calibers of ammunition.”

Elizabeth Pasquale lives near the boys, about a mile away from the gun store.

“Who would think about kids doing things like that. It’s unreal,” Pasquale said.

Pasquale said a couple of weeks ago, she saw them both running down her street with a gun.

“They were so realistic but I was thinking they were toy guns they were playing with,” Pasquale said.

Real or fake, Pasquale was scared.

The 14-year-old’s history involves the crime at Larry’s Pawn Shop off Cleveland Avenue, where he and another unidentified boy smashed the glass door but didn’t get inside. Afterward, the two went to a Wawa where he threatened the cashier with a hammer and stole e-cigarettes, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Larry’s Pawn Shop employee Jim said, “I just can’t believe they’d do something like that again they obviously didn’t learn their lesson, they learned that behavior from somewhere.”

Police arrested the boys as they tried to run away from the gun store. They went before a judge today and will now spend the next 21 days in juvenile detention.

Wink News asked if they believed the kids did this on their own or if were they working for someone?

Cape Coral police said that it’s unlikely that they worked with anyone.