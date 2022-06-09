Hot, humid Thursday with scattered rain chances after lunchtime

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

It will feel particularly humid Thursday afternoon, with dew points in the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout Thursday. After initial rain showers form along the coastline, a more organized round of storms will spread inland in the afternoon and evening.

Expect fantastic conditions on the water, if you can dodge a few coastal storms.

We have no named storms expected to form in the Atlantic within the next five days.