2 suspects wanted in A/C condenser unit theft in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are searching for two people accused of stealing an A/C condenser unit from a Lehigh Acres home.

The theft happened on May 27 in the 400 block of Columbus Boulevard, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said one man was seen at the site earlier in the day and then returned with a second person to remove the unit.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.