2 arrested with 32 grams of fentanyl-laced meth on boat near Stump Pass

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after Charlotte County deputies say they were found with 32 grams of fentanyl-laced meth on a boat anchored near Stump Pass and Thorton Key.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, marine patrol deputies contacted Gabriel Wagoner, 41, and Frances At, 37, of Venice, at around 11:35 a.m. while attempting to serve an arrest warrant. They were on board a 35-ft. red-and-white sailboat anchored near Stump Pass and Thorton Key. Deputies placed Wagoner in custody on a Sarasota County warrant for violation of probation and began to search the vessel.

Throughout the sailboat, deputies say they found an array of drug paraphernalia and 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. Both Wagoner and At were transported to the District 3 office and interviewed by members of the CCSO narcotics unit, where they sayn At admitted to selling the narcotics for profit.

Wagoner faces charges of trafficking amphetamine (more than 14 grams), violation of probation of community patrol, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

At faces charges of trafficking amphetamine (more than 14 grams), possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.