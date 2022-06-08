Weekend storm destroys many wildlife nests, leaving animals in critical condition

Animals were left in the dark after rain slammed into Southwest Florida over the weekend. Thirty animals were taken to von Arx Wildlife Hospital, some of them are babies in critical condition.

Joanna Fitzgerald, Director of von Arx Wildlife Hospital, said, “It’s a lot of animals coming in and it just didn’t stop.”

Fitzgerald said the rain washed out the nests of birds and bunnies.

Since its nesting season birds in the trees and ground-nesting animals were impacted the most. As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes. Community members jumped to the rescue this weekend.

“A little water bird had washed down into one of the drains and they needed help getting that big crate up to get the little bird out but her son was persistent and they got that little bird to us,” said Fitzgerald.

As Southwest Florida continues through storm season Fitzgerald encourages the community to take action. When picking up aftermath debris, be aware and look closely for an animal that may be stuck in the pile.

If you notice something in the middle of the storm, take it inside and put it in a box until you can take it to the wildlife hospital.

“The faster they get care the better chance there is they are going to make it. Just sitting out there wet and cold and you’re a baby, it’s devastating,” said Fitzgerald.

Some of this weekend’s animals didn’t make it, but those that did are still being cared for.

For more information on von Arx Wildlife Hospital visit their website.