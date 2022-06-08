Pet Pals: Queen

On this week’s Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to adoptable dog Queen.

Queen, a 2-year-old terrier mix, is a recent grad of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Cell Dog Program, in which she spent weeks getting hundreds of hours of obedience training. All of her fellow grads have already been adopted, but Queen is still looking for her forever home. This well-behaved pup has a perfect temperament and would do well in any home.

If you are interested in adopting Queen, email the Gulf Coast Humane Society at [email protected] GCHS is appointment-only for adoptions while its lobby undergoes renovations.

Watch the full video above.