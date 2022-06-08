North Fort Myers woman warned after dog left outside for days

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is investigating after a dog was left chained to a tree at a North Fort Myers home for more than a week.

The woman who lives at the Ixora Drive home does not own the dog, but she was given several warning citations by an animal services officer.

The dog has cowered under a nearby vehicle as it rains.

A neighbor was so upset by the dog that they sent a photo to WINK News.

“He’s just, he’s sitting underneath the truck. Or he is laying in the driveway. And he just stares over here. He’s got some horrible-looking eyes that just want you to say hey, take me and you can’t do anything about it,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor asked that WINK News not identify her because she fears retaliation for calling Animal Services.

WINK News saw the dog trying to stay out of the sun and then attempting to hide from the rain.

The neighbor said she knows Domestic Animal Services opened an investigation but left the dog behind.

“He’s being tortured and it kills me,” the neighbor said.

When WINK News called, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Domestic Animal Services sent someone to investigate within the hour.

But they still left the dog behind.

According to a report from Domestic Animal Services, the animal does not belong to the woman at the home, but she said she is caring for the pitbull for a friend.

“I hope that he gets taken to a better home or they rectify the situation and treat him better. Because nobody deserves that no animal, no nothing,” the neighbor said.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services said they didn’t take the dog home because despite it being left outside, the pitbull is in good continue.

The dog’s owner plans to pick her up Wednesday night.