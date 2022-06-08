Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 8

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Shomayo Morgan (DOB 10/16/1992) – wanted in Collier County for failing to show back up in court following an arrest for robbery and grand theft auto.

Morgan is accused of attacking a man in Naples, throwing him to the ground and robbing him of his cash and car keys just a few feet from his apartment. Deputies spotted Morgan just a short time after, driving at speeds of more than 125 miles an hour.

He eventually crashed the stolen car and fled on foot, but the teamwork of an overhead chopper and a K-9 on the ground quickly helped bring him into custody. After spending only five days in lock-up, Morgan was released on the condition that he would show back up in court – which he has failed to do.

He is 6’3”, 216 pounds and is likely living in either East Naples or Marco Island.

Daniel Maheux (DOB 9/10/1966) – wanted in Lee County, accused of being drunk behind the wheel and causing serious injuries to another driver

Maheux was seriously impaired behind the wheel when he caused an awful crash that left a local woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses watched as he barreled through a red light at a busy intersection on US-41, slamming into another driver, and trapping the victim inside her car. When deputies arrived minutes later, they found Maheux smelled of alcohol and was speaking incoherently.

When they asked if he’d been drinking Maheux gave the standard response of just two or three, however, his actions proved different. He was ultimately found guilty of drunk driving causing a crash with serious injuries and spent just over three years in prison.

He’s been out less than a year, and already he’s wanted for violating his probation. Maheux is 5’10”, 215 pounds and was last known to be living in Estero.

Deshawn Anthony Williams (DOB 8/29/1999) – wanted in Lee County, accused of obstructing a criminal investigation.

Williams’ latest legal woes started out when he got pulled over for a traffic infraction. When officers approached the car, they noticed a very strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

When they questioned Williams if he had any drugs on him, he said absolutely not, however when officers saw speckles of weed stuck to his teeth, they knew Williams was being less than truthful.

He told officers that he swallowed the pot because he didn’t want to get in trouble and go to jail, which is exactly what happened anyway.

Williams has had 17 bookings since the age of 10 when he was arrested for aggravated battery. Since then, he’s been charged with fraud, drugs, evidence tampering, burglary, grand theft auto, and resisting.

Williams is 5’8”, 165 pounds and was last known to be living in the Dunbar community. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com