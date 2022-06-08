Man accused of dumping dog’s body in trash pile after it dies in a hot car

A man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after deputies say his dog died after spending an hour-and-a-half in a hot car on Sunday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a one-year-old Doberman pinscher was left alone in the hot car at a home on the 300 block of Morse Plaza while the car was off and the owner ran errands.

The dog’s owner, James Russell, 53, checked on the dog to find him dead, deputies say. Adding that Russell failed to give the dog medical aid and dumped the body in a trash pile in the front yard.

The dog’s internal temperature was 106 degrees when deputies arrived.

Russell faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge.