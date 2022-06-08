Human remains found in Babcock Ranch identified as missing North Fort Myers man

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the human skeletal remains that were found in Babcock Ranch in May.

Deputies say the remains were identified as Edward R. Gerdom, 61, of North Fort Myers. They say he was last seen on Jan. 29, 2021.

According to deputies, Gerdom was dropped off by family at Lee Memorial Hospital for care. They say he checked himself out of the hospital against the recommendation of medical professionals and did not contact his family.

The sheriff’s office said Gerdom suffered from a number of physical and mental health problems.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies say the family has been notified and is helping with the investigation. They say there are no signs of foul play.