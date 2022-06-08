Gov. DeSantis speaking alongside other state officials near Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference near Fort Myers Beach. He is joined at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grill, located at 708 Fisherman’s Wharf, by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.
Watch below or click here.
