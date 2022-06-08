Ex-Collier County deputy sentenced to 15 years for possessing child pornography

A former Collier County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Rashaad A. Smith, 43, entered a plea of guilty or no contest to two counts of computer lewd or lascivious exhibition, offender 18 years of age or older.

Smith had been with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office since 2005 when three tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a search of his home in June 2020. A search of Smith’s laptop revealed more than 100 videos of children ranging from 3 to 10 years old engaging in sex acts with each other and adults, the arrest report stated.

In addition to Smith’s 15-year prison sentence, he will have to pay several fines and will serve 10 years on sex offender probation.