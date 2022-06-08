Children aged 11 and 14 accused of breaking into gun shop, stealing 22 guns

Two kids have been arrested for stealing nearly two dozen guns from a firearms dealer.

The children, aged 11 and 14, are accused of breaking into Guns 4 Less on Del Prado Blvd S. in Cape Coral.

During a news conference, Cape Coral Police Department spokeswoman Julie Green said the pair tried to cut the power to the business before getting inside.

He said they smashed and grabbed 22 guns.

The suspects ran away with multiple guns but ended up dropping weapons.

According to police the store owner said the two had been in the store in the past looking around and he asked them to leave.

CCPD said all weapons have been accounted for.