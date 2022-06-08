Another round of scatted storms for Southwest Florida on Wednesday

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s during peak heating.

At times, the high levels of humidity may make some locations feel like they are experiencing nearly triple-digit temperatures.

Rain and thunderstorms will mitigate some of this heat. After lunchtime, scattered showers and storms will form near the coastline before moving inland Wednesday evening.

The Weather Authority forecasts that rain chances will slightly increase into the weekend thanks to a weak front that will stall to our north.

Boaters will encounter favorable conditions on the water. Regardless, a few afternoon storms may need to be avoided to stay dry.