911 calls released from deadly Arcadia day care crash

The horrific 911 calls from a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl at an Arcadia day care, have been released.

The crash happened at the Imagination Station day care on March 16. A car drove through the playground while kids were playing.

There is now a guard rail surrounding that area so that a similar tragedy never happens again.

Playgrounds are meant for shouts of joy and the chatter of a game, but on March 16, the screams came from real fear.

“A car has just ran up and hit some kids! I need somebody now! Now!” said a person who called 911.

Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators say a driver slammed through the chain-link fence that surrounds the Arcadia day care. Witnesses rushed over to help while others called 911.

Their calls are so hard to hear because we know 4-year-old Maleena Valdez died that day.

“The child is not moving, said a 911 caller. “The child is badly maimed.”

Another little one was seriously hurt in the crash.

“There’s a child! There’s a child! Right there.”

No words can describe the pain, the urgency, or the harsh reality of the 911 calls.

“There’s a child down.”

Tears, hugs, and a memorial followed the tragedy. The memory of March 16 is a pain that will linger over Maleenas’ family.

As for 18-year-old Kiara Morant, the woman who crashed through the playground, she is in jail facing two counts of driving without a license causing death or injury.