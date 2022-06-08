6-year-old rings bell to celebrate her final chemo treatment

A 6-year-old is celebrating her final chemo treatment by ringing the bell.

Ever Young was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma just before she turned four, she began chemo at Golisano and is now in remission.

That’s a tough girl who rang the bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital. She took on and conquered cancer.

Jimmy Young, Ever’s dad said, “this day has just been a day that we’ve all dreamed of. And I still can’t believe it’s here.”

Ever, at the tender age of 6, was determined to make her dad’s dream come true.

“The day I met her, she was very sick. We were in the intensive care unit. And just know this was a big journey,” said Ever’s doctor, Craig MacArthur, medical director for Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Ever’s grandfather Lou Bryda said she’s got this can-do attitude most adults can only wish for.

“She is so resilient. I mean, she, she would take and, and bounce back and she would never complain,” said Bryda.

Ever’s dad Young said the biggest inconvenient part of this whole journey was being apart from his daughter.

“There were times where you know the COVID protocols would only allow one parent, once you’re in, you’re in so we, you know, there’s been six, eight weeks that we’ve been apart,” said Young.

Ever is ready for the next chapter of her life. She plans to spend her newfound freedom at tennis camp playing softball and doing gymnastics and of course, going to the beach.