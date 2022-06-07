Waste Pro holding hiring event for Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres services

Waste Pro is holding a hiring event for several positions as it prepares to begin service in east Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres later this year.

The company’s hiring event is on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Waste Pro Fort Myers headquarters at 13110 Rickenbacker Parkway Fort Myers.

Waste Pro says it is looking for drivers with a valid Comercial Driver’s License, technicians, helpers, and customer service representatives.

Prospective employees will have the opportunity to interview and get job offers on the spot. Applicants must bring a resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license.

Waste Pro says people interviewing for a driver position will be able to take a road test during their interview.

The company says drivers and helpers who are hired and go three years without accidents, injuries, or property damage are eligible to earn a Safety Award. That award is $10,000 for drivers and $5,000 for helpers.