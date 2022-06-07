Victim’s daughter looking for answers after deadly Cape Coral shooting

A daughter has been left heartbroken and looking for answers after her father was gunned down and killed on Saturday in Cape Coral.

An update has not yet been provided on the homicide investigation and the name of the suspect. The Cape Coral Police Department tells WINK News it is still waiting to release suspect information. The victim is known to be Fernando Batista Montero. His daughter, who wishes to remain unnamed for the time being, has no idea why this happened.

She is trying to comb the neighborhood to ask people what they know about the shooting. Montero was found dead in the backseat of a car in a driveway near Southwest Terrace Street in the early morning. CCPD responded to a call saying someone heard around 20 gunshots and officers found Montero with multiple gunshot wounds. All investigators will say is that the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

“My dad was an amazing person; he was a great father and husband and very, very loyal friend, and I hope up there he’s happy and at peace, and that he watches over us,” Montero’s daughter said. “And I hope whoever did this feels it now and it results in an arrest or whatever it takes to get justice, because he didn’t deserve to die like that.”

CCPD says it will not say who pulled the trigger until the incident is no longer the subject of an active investigation.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that, and no one does—he left behind his girls, my 9-year-old sister and my mom,” Montero’s daughter said. “It’s been hard, it’s shocking, it feels like I’m in a movie I’m not going to wake up from.”