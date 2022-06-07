Scattered storms with highs in the 80s and 90s

Highs will reach the mid-90s in some of our northernmost communities. Meanwhile, locations in our southernmost communities will only see highs in the upper-80s.

Expect scattered rain chances throughout the day. Isolated showers and weak storms will mainly persist south of the Caloosahatchee River throughout the morning. Storm coverage and strength will increase this afternoon and evening. However, severe weather is not expected.

Boaters will encounter another day of fantastic conditions on the water, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm may briefly impact your plans.

We no longer have Tropical Storm Alex in the Atlantic. Additionally, there are no more tropical systems expected within the next five days.