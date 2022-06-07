Rescue dog from Ukraine becomes Fort Myers police’s newest K9

There’s a new K9 officer in Southwest Florida rescued from Ukraine. Bruno is a narcotics detection canine that will work with Fort Myers police.

Bruno, a 1½-year-old Labrador, stands four legs tall and weighs in at about 60 pounds. He’s the latest addition to the Fort Myers Police Department’s narcotics unit.

Detective Harrison Williams trains most of the dogs at the Fort Myers Police Department.

“So Bruno thus far in his life has been a world traveler, he came originally from Ukraine, his family left Ukraine when the Russian invasion happened,” Williams said.

Bruno’s drive to work got him discovered by a German K9 trainer and he ended up with his handler Williams.

“He flew into Miami International Airport on a 10-hour flight from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and I went down to Miami and picked him up,” Williams said.

Bruno’s still getting used to the Florida heat and having to paws for the camera, but their training is just beginning.

Williams said they are learning together and they go where Bruno’s nose takes them.