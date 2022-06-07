Protesters in Naples demanding gun reform over mass shootings

Protesters took to the street’s Tuesday night in Naples demanding government action after the recent mass shootings.

Mass shootings have sparked mass protests across the country.

Demonstrator Skip Lundborg said, “almost weekly in our area you hear about some kid who threatens the school with violence of one kind or another.”

The frustration from the protesters in Naples is palpable.

“What I know is our kids are dying, people in the cities are dying in particular and the hate crime aspect of it in some places it’s just beyond belief,” Lundborg said.

The truth is, the images are far from fictitious. Tragedy after tragedy, more and more lives are cut short.

Demonstrator Dr. Joan Benz said, “every single person should have to pass some kind of examination to see whether or not they are responsible enough to have a weapon and also some training to know what that means to be safe in handling a gun.”

The organization, Gun Violence Archive, tracks shootings in the United States. The Uvalde mass shooting happened on May 24th. Since then, almost three dozen mass shootings have happened.

While the carnage increases, so do the efforts to reach lawmakers.

Demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights. They are not saying take away the guns, they are calling for reform.

“Second amendment rights, I understand that argument but a step has to be taken,” Lundborg said.

They are calling for common-sense gun laws.

“The notion of arming schools is horrific I think more weapons to defeat more weapons doesn’t make sense to me,” Lundborg said.

What makes sense to the demonstrators is red flag laws, universal background checks, and raising the legal age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.