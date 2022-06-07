Port Charlotte woman arrested, suspected of unlicensed construction

A Port Charlotte woman suspected of conducting construction without a license in the Wellen Park area faces 22 felony charges after her Monday arrest.

According to the North Port Police Department, Doreen Heneault, 63, is accused of filing permits to do construction without a license, filing documents with forged signatures and using a notary stamp improperly in an attempt to defraud the state. Heneault continued to conduct business utilizing her dead husband’s contractor license, well after he had passed. She also filed documents knowing signatures were forged and used a notary stamp from a former employee that she is not licensed to use.

Heneault faces 11 charges of unlawful filing of false documents or records and 11 charges of uttering a forged instrument. She was arrested in Charlotte County and has bonded out on $33,000.