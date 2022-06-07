New restaurant, Lit Coco, brings Jamaican flavor to Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH
In the latest issue of Gulfshore Business, a formerly struggling Subway restaurant on Fort Myers Beach has become Lit Coco, a Jamaican restaurant.
Husband and wife, Michael and Renee Caney, explain why they chose Jamaican food as the concept.
