Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, posts video on Second Amendment

The Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, releases a video message about his duty to protect your constitutional right to own guns.

Sheriff Marceno posted a video earlier Tuesday on Facebook. In the video, he talks about his support for the Second Amendment.

In the video Sheriff Marceno said, “unfortunately, the tragic events in Texas and other parts of the country have unleashed renewed attempts by President Biden, sleepy Joe Biden, and his extremist followers to advance their political agenda.”

Later in the video, he says “you have the right to bear arms, but I want people to do them. I want them to train and know how to use a weapon. I want them to safeguard those weapons, be a responsible gun owner, but it’s your constitutional right to have firearms. And I support that 100%.”

The video comes in response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre, and the arrest of a 10-year-old kid in Lee County for texts sent threatening a mass shooting.

For those that don’t agree with the Sheriff’s message he said, “it’s not my job to change their mind. It’s my job to protect all people. It doesn’t matter what political party you’re affiliated with. It doesn’t matter no matter what you are, no matter who you are. It’s my job to make sure they’re safe. And I’m going to absolutely do that.”

When the Sheriff was asked, how we can prevent gun violence without tougher gun regulations? The Sheriff said he was all for background checks and being a responsible gun owner.