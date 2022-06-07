Lee County schools provide new SAT testing schedule

The School District of Lee County has released an updated schedule for SAT testing after the tests were postponed due to the possibility of a tropical storm.

The school district says the following testing centers will hold a makeup test on June 18:

Cape Coral High School

Fort Myers High School

Gateway Charter High School

Island Coast High School

North Fort Myers High School

South Fort Myers High School and Gateway High School testing centers have canceled their testing after the storm prevented them from holding it on the initially planned date. CollegeBoard will be providing refunds to those impacted.

East Lee County High School’s makeup date has not been determined.