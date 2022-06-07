Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 7 al 11 de junio

MARTES 7 JUNIO

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 8 DE JUNIO

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 9 DE JUNIO

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

VIERNES 10 JUNIO

Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

SÁBADO 11 JUNIO

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA