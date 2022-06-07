Deputies looking for suspect in multiple Gateway burglaries

Published: June 7, 2022 9:15 AM EDT
Updated: June 7, 2022 9:22 AM EDT
Suspect in multiple burglaries in the Stoneybrook at Gateway community. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
GATEWAY

Deputies are looking for someone suspected of multiple burglaries within the Stoneybrook at Gateway community.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect was startled by a vehicle alarm and ran from deputies, dropping an emoji-covered backpack in the process. Law enforcement hopes someone recognizes the backpack and can identify the suspect. If you can, call 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online with your information.

The suspect’s backpack, decorated with emojis. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
