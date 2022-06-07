Deputies looking for suspect in multiple Gateway burglaries

GATEWAY
Deputies are looking for someone suspected of multiple burglaries within the Stoneybrook at Gateway community.
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect was startled by a vehicle alarm and ran from deputies, dropping an emoji-covered backpack in the process. Law enforcement hopes someone recognizes the backpack and can identify the suspect. If you can, call 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online with your information.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.