Cape Coral woman arrested, accused of misuse of company funds

A Cape Coral woman was arrested last month for using local business funds for her own personal use, according to Cape Coral police.

Stephanie Lynn Parramore, 49, was an office manager for a local business, police said. She was employed since January 2020. Cape Coral police did not specify where Parramore was employed.

Parramore wrote checks to herself and forged the owner’s signature multiple times, misusing nearly $106,524.31 between March 2021 and July 2021, according to a Cape Coral police press release.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Parramore has been convicted and served time for these types of crimes in 2008 and 2013.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the business owner confronted Parramore to try to get the money back but Parramore had no intention of returning the money.

Parramore faces charges of scheming to defraud $50,000 or more, grand theft-over $100,000, and forging bills, checks, drafts, or notes.