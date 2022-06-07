Bonita Springs man wins $25M from scratch-off ticket

Bonita Springs man George Demetriades won $25 million off a scratch ticket. Demetriades bought the winning ticket from a Circle K gas station at 10460 Bonita Beach Road.

He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20.56 million, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery. The retailer will also receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the press release states. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

According to a Florida Lottery press release, Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.