Alligator attack in North Port puts a man in the hospital

A 49-year-old man is in the hospital on Tuesday after being bitten by an alligator in North Port by the Warm Mineral Springs Motel.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County EMS, and FWC all responded to the alligator attack.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained.

FWC trapped the alligator and removed it from the property alive. The alligator was measured at just over seven feet long.

The alligator is being transferred to Townsend Farms, in Labelle Florida.