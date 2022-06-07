Affordable housing crisis looking for help from Collier County officials

People struggling financially in Southwest Florida may see help from a project in the works to assist with the affordable housing crisis.

Collier County Commissioners and the city of Naples Council discussed the issue on Tuesday.

They know that too many people in Collier County and in the city are struggling to make ends meet. While officials keep pushing for more assistance programs and buying time until more buildings can go up.

Collier County and the city of Naples share common problems with traffic resources and the lack of affordable housing.

Penny Taylor, a Collier County Commissioner said, “we’re in a crisis, there’s no question. Affordable housing has morphed into the rental crisis and at this point, the state is not helping at all with this.”

Commissioners and council members believe they also share a responsibility to find solutions.

City of Naples Council member Raymond Christman said, “I think there’s more we can do in the city but I think there’s some practical limits because of the geography.”

During Tuesday’s joint workshop the county and city talked about four affordable housing projects in the works.

Allura, a Naples apartment complex, shows that out of 350 units, 55 are for the workforce and 31 are for people making about 47 thousand or less. But, the average rent for an affordable one-bedroom is more than $1,4000, and none are available.

Joe Trachtenberg is the Chairman of Collier County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. He said, “let’s not confuse this as solving the affordable housing crisis, this is going to provide relief for people that are in deep pain but it does nothing in terms of helping us where we ultimately need to be.”

He also said the emergency rental assistance program is only a stop-gap solution. The program’s already handed out $5.8M in assistance. But the truth is, people are still struggling.

Right now, the county’s median income is more than $98K and most of the essential workforce doesn’t make that kind of money.