Weekend storm floods Collier County family home

A family’s home floods in Collier County after the downpour over the weekend. Half a foot of water was left in their home from the rain.

It took two pumps to get all of the water out of the Akyuz family home.

They’ve lived in the home for 11 years and say floods have become a chronice problem. The family says this experience is difficult to handle.

Kubra Akyuz, the homeowner said, “well we panic, we have to pick everything up, we need to make sure everything important is picked dup and put away or not wet. It a ton of work and its tiring and it takes a really big toll on you.”

The family blames old drains for the persistent problems.