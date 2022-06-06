Structure Fire in Lehigh Acres late Monday night

A structure fire occurred at 159 Partridge St. in Lehigh Acres late Monday. According to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, they’re working on an active structure fire.

It was reported by occupants, everyone was able to exit the home safely.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the neighboring homes. This is being done while they work to extinguish the fire.

This is an ongoing scene and we will update you with more information once available.