North Fort Myers man sentenced to 6 years for stealing car with kids inside

A North Fort Myers man has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbery and kidnapping after stealing a car with two children inside.

Tyrone Darnel Witty, 33, was found guilty on Monday on two charges of robbery and a kidnapping charge.

Witty was arrested after law enforcement said he jumped into a vehicle at Paige Field Commons after a woman stepped away from it to return a shopping cart. Inside the car were two children, ages 7 and 13.

Fort Myers police say that at the time of the kidnapping, Witty was already wanted by law enforcement for a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, where he stole approximately $150 in lottery tickets.

Witty was sentenced to 6 years in prison for the carjacking robbery change and 60 months for the other two charges. The sentences will run concurrently. Once he is released, he will have to serve five months of probation, have no contact with the victims, and is prohibited from returning to the 7-Eleven that he robbed.