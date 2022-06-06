New Asian-fusion, ramen restaurant opens in downtown Naples

A new Asian-fusion restaurant specializing in ramen and seafood launched Saturday on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue South and Eighth Street South in downtown Naples. Ichi Togarashi features a clean, upscale nautical look in the former space of the Tea & Spice Exchange next to Caffe Milano.

The new downtown dining spot is co-owned by Naples resident June Dispongsa, who also has co-owned and operated Ichi Ni San, a Thai-Japanese fusion restaurant in Daytona Beach, since 2018.

