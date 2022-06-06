Man sentenced to 25 years after no-contest plea for killing Lee County veteran

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an elderly veteran in south Fort Myers and trying to make it look like suicide after a no-contest plea Monday morning.

Michael Wasko, 47, faced one count of second-degree murder in the death of Ron Lagattuta. Lagattuta’s body was found in the bedroom closet of his home in the Jamaica Bay community in March 2021. A postmortem examination of Lagattuta found he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his face and head, fractures to his ribs and sternum, injuries to his heart and spine, a laceration to his liver and fractures to his hyoid bone (a bone located in the larynx).

It was also determined the ligature had been placed around Lagattuta’s neck after he died. The arrest warrant states Wasko staged Lagattuta to make it appear he strangled himself while masturbating.

Police say Wasko stole Lagattuta’s car before being found and arrested soon after in Port Wentworth, Georgia.