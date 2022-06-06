Man dies, 20 gunshots heard Saturday morning in Cape Coral

Early Saturday morning residents in Cape Coral heard close to 20 gunshots at 1807 SW 10th Terrace.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers found Fernando Batista Montero with multiple gunshot wounds. Montero was in the backseat of a car in the driveway and died at the scene.

CCPD said a fight happened that led to Montero getting shot and killed by a known suspect. The suspect left the area before police arrived.

CCPD said this looks like an isolated incident and they will provide updates as the case develops.