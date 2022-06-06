Lee Health blood drive in Sanibel on Thursday

On Thursday, Sanibel is sponsoring the Lee Health Blood Center’s Bloodmobile in the front parking lot of the Sanibel Public Library, located at 770 Dunlop Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors must wear facial coverings and will receive a mini-physical that will include a check of temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and hemoglobin. Donors must be 17 years or older and weigh at least 115 pounds.

To reduce wait time, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by sending an email to [email protected] and providing their name, contact information and preferred appointment times. Appointments start at 8:30 a.m. and run in half-hour increments through 4 p.m. Appointments fill quickly and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Walk-ins are accepted on the day of the blood drive and will be worked in between those with confirmed appointments.