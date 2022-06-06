Kierra Russ to be sentenced for Club Blu shooting charges Monday

Kierra Russ, the first person brought to trial for the deadly 2016 Club Blu shooting in Fort Myers, is set to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Russ was the first of five suspects to go to trial in connection to the Club Blu shooting. In May, a jury found her guilty of two second-degree murder charges and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for working as a lookout and texting others about the rival gang members at a party in the club. The people she messaged ended up killing 14-year-old Sean Archilles and 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder.

WINK News spoke with Lee County defense attorney Lance Dunford, who says Russ could face a minimum of 39 years behind bars all the way up to life in prison, even though she didn’t fire any of the shots that killed the two bystanders that night.

“It reminds me of what our parents, many of our parents probably taught us to be very careful and aware of who you associate with,” Dunford said. “And here’s a prime example of that, in real life, she may have just thought, ‘Oh, I’m being a lookout, I’m giving this person a heads up on this, that and the third,’ but shoulda, coulda, woulda didn’t work here. And, unfortunately, obviously, a jury did not believe that that’s what it was limited to.”

Dunford says there are sometimes mitigating factors that can influence how long a defendant is sentenced, such as plea deals and restitution. The severity of Russ’ charges, however, leads him to believe Judge Thompson will be fair, but not lenient.

“There’s no restitution that’s ever going to bring these young people back,” Dunford said. “I don’t think the families are going to get up there and say, ‘Judge, we’re OK if you give her less of a sentence while we get some money.’ So, unfortunately, I don’t see a lot of mitigators that she’s really going to be able to grab onto in this type of case.”

Russ will be sentenced at the Lee County Courthouse at 1 p.m.