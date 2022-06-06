Jadwin Carrion’s mother wants answers a year after death on Midpoint Bridge

The mother of 24-year-old Jadwin Carrion killed on the Midpoint Bridge is speaking out on the sentencing of Kiara Russ. Although officials aren’t officially confirming that Carrion’s murder was tied to the Club Blu shooting, his mother thinks it’s related.

“They really haven’t told me much of anything. As far as it’s just ongoing investigation,” Lorrieann Thurman said.

A year later, Lorriean Thurman still wants answers. A year later Lorriean Thurman continues to grieve.

Thurman lost her son, Jadwin Carrion, the 24-year-old man killed on the Midpoint Bridge in May 2021.

“Unfortunately, the only thing that I have is Club Blu,” Thurman said. “What happened at the club…”

The reason she thinks there’s a link between the Club Blu shooting and Carrion’s death is his name is on a list. The list claims he could be a member of The Bottom Boys Gang. It appeared in court documents in relation to the 2016 shooting that killed two innocent teenagers.

“I was put in a situation unwittingly, I will never intentionally try to hurt someone, let alone get somebody hurt or killed. I know my heart, and that these charges do not define who I am,” Kiara Russ said.

Now, more than a year after her son’s death, she’s speaking out about Kierra Russ’s life sentence.

“It wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough. Because like I said her actions cause these young people to die,” Thurman said.

For Thurman, justice was not served.

“They put something very precious for me and my grandfather to hear him say when it’s my father coming back, where’s my dad? His mom taking to daycare and he’s so used to his daddy picking him up. No one can ever take his place. He can never get it back,” Thurman said.

When asked if the Cape Coral Police Department have any suspects in the shooting that killed her son and if they found any ties to the Club Blu shooting. CCPD has not gotten back to us.