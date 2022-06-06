Highs in the 90s, scattered storms inland

Highs will climb into the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our winds will shift from east to west as Monday progresses.

Expect scattered rain chances in our inland zones after lunchtime. Apart from a few stray showers, our coastal communities will be mainly dry.

Boaters will experience great conditions on the water Monday, with water temperatures in the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Alex is continuing its track into the mid-Atlantic, bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda on Monday. Alex is no longer a threat to the United States. Otherwise, there are no active disturbances that we are tracking in the Atlantic.

Alex is the first named storm of our 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.