Gov. DeSantis announces $10 million for Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue teams

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $10 million for Florida’s eight Urban Search and Rescue teams on Monday, to support operations and training exercises for ensuring their preparedness in the event of a disaster.

“Our world-class Urban Search and Rescue Teams serve an important role in assisting state and local first responders during disasters,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Jacksonville. “I am proud to be able to provide record state funding to Florida’s eight USAR teams which will better prepare Florida for the next disaster.”

Since the Florida USAR system was created in 2001, these teams have provided support during disasters such as the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside. USAR teams also play an important role in the immediate aftermath of hurricanes by conducting search and rescue missions and helping to clear a path to the most devastated areas for utility crews and emergency road clearance teams.

In addition to announcing hurricane funding, DeSantis also encouraged Floridians to make plans and gather items for disaster preparedness kits for their families. The Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday began May 28 and will run until June 10, to help families better afford items like food coolers, batteries, flashlights and other items needed after a disaster.