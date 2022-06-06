Fort Myers man arrested for deadly December hit-and-run in San Carlos Park

A Fort Myers man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run on a bicyclist in December 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol says Tyrone Lamont Bundren, 41, was driving south on US-41 when a pedestrian riding a bicycle was crossing the southbound lanes of US-41 near Harborage Drive.

Troopers say Bundren hit the bicyclist who fell into the roadway and was then run over by a second vehicle that was behind Bundren. That vehicle lost control after hitting the pedestrian and crashed into a tree.

The person on the bicycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP says Bundren fled with the pedestrian’s bicycle stuck underneath their vehicle. His truck was found about a mile away on Doral Drive, where he left it to escape on foot.

Following an investigation into the crash, FHP arrested Bundren. He is facing charges of leaving the scene involving death and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $225,000 bond.