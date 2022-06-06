Fort Myers man arrested for deadly December hit-and-run in San Carlos Park

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: June 6, 2022 10:59 AM EDT
Updated: June 6, 2022 11:01 AM EDT
Tyrone Lamont Bundren
Tyrone Lamont Bundren (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
SAN CARLOS PARK

A Fort Myers man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run on a bicyclist in December 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol says Tyrone Lamont Bundren, 41, was driving south on US-41 when a pedestrian riding a bicycle was crossing the southbound lanes of US-41 near Harborage Drive.

Troopers say Bundren hit the bicyclist who fell into the roadway and was then run over by a second vehicle that was behind Bundren. That vehicle lost control after hitting the pedestrian and crashed into a tree.

The person on the bicycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP says Bundren fled with the pedestrian’s bicycle stuck underneath their vehicle. His truck was found about a mile away on Doral Drive, where he left it to escape on foot.

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

Following an investigation into the crash, FHP arrested Bundren. He is facing charges of leaving the scene involving death and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

