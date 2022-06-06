Fire engulfs Partridge Street home in Lehigh Acres

A fire erupted at a home on Partridge Street in Lehigh Acres late Monday night.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire was reported by occupants and everyone was able to exit the home safely.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the neighboring homes while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is now out and an investigator will go to the building.

Partridge Structure Fire – video shows firefighters arriving on scene; structure engulfed. pic.twitter.com/sYc0izKIgA — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) June 7, 2022