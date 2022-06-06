Fire engulfs Partridge Street home in Lehigh Acres

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: June 6, 2022 10:39 PM EDT
Updated: June 7, 2022 5:14 AM EDT
House on Partridge Street consumed by flames in Lehigh Acres. Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District
LEHIGH ACRES

A fire erupted at a home on Partridge Street in Lehigh Acres late Monday night.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire was reported by occupants and everyone was able to exit the home safely.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the neighboring homes while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is now out and an investigator will go to the building.

