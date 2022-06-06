Fighting mosquito breeding grounds in Collier County

All the flooding from the weekend storm is leading to another problem, pesky mosquitos. The county is prepared for the task and ready to work.

Trucks will spray areas to keep the pests under control before they ever start buzzing around. Looking for any and all still bodies of water to lock on to their target, larvae.

Andrea McKinney is a Public Outreach Specialist for the Collier Mosquito Control District. She said, “we’re on it, this morning our field technicians were out collecting data.”

In just a small body of water, hundreds, or maybe thousands of larvae. Laying in wait to hatch, fly, and bite all over Southwest, Florida. Oh, and the hatching process, does not take a long time.

McKinney said, “it can take as little as five to seven days.”

Exactly the reason why, on Monday night, Collier Mosquito Control District is out spraying.

Kristine Hollingsworth works as the Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Collier County. She said, “drain and cover.”

What she means is, that everyone in Southwest Florida, get rid of any and all standing bodies of water you see.

“Mosquitoes can breed in about one teaspoon or about a bottle cap or water,” Hollingsworth said.

The weekend rain could be problematic this week. And, there are some health concerns too.

“West Nile Virus, Dengue Fever, Chikungunya, Zika Virus,” Hollingsworth said.

Insect repellant is a good way to fight off the insects once they’ve hatched. Deet insect repellent is suggested. But, if you have infants Hollingsworth has some advice.

“Mosquito netting is essential to keeping them safe,” Hollingsworth said.

If you have a lake or ditch you want to treat, Collier Mosquito Control District has you covered.

McKinney said, “if they do have bodies of water that they cannot dump they can come here to mosquito control and pick up some mosquito fish.”

According to McKinney, those fish love to eat larvae. And, they’re free and back at the lab.

Mosquitoes are brought in every week for testing. This is to determine if there are any mosquito-borne illnesses. Good news, none right now.

But, we may see more mosquitoes in the next few days.