City of Fort Myers land in limbo marketed to developers

A 36-acre parcel has been leased since 2000 from the city of Fort Myers to a private company with the intent to attract new business to Fort Myers. But the land at 5600 Lee Blvd., if sold, could reap profits for the private company, not the city.

Public records show Johnston & Johnston LLC is partly owned by Rick Johnston, who is former Fort Myers Mayor Jim Humphrey’s son-in-law and current council member Fred Burson’s stepson.

