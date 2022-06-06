Charlotte County couple planning lawsuit against sheriff’s office alleging excessive force

A couple is calling out the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for using excessive force. They plan to file a lawsuit, accusing a deputy of breaking an older woman’s leg during a traffic stop.

It’s safe to say that John and Sandra Corbin are not fans of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at least not since a night in November 2019, when a deputy pulled the couple over after a night of dancing.

“We’re here today because of one kick. One kick by a deputy,” said Attorney Rawsi Williams, with Rawsi Williams Law Group.

Attorney Williams represents the Corbins. She plans to file a lawsuit on their behalf claiming a deputy used excessive force on Sandra Corbin and that her injuries still force her to use a wheelchair.

“With one kick of his booted foot, that he kicked her to the ground on her stomach, made her urinate on herself, and broke her leg, all in that one kick,” said Williams.

The deputy stopped the Corbins on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the arrest report, when John agreed to a field sobriety test, Sandra got out of the car claiming the deputy asked too much from her husband. When she didn’t follow orders to get back in the car, the deputy performed a leg sweep to take her down and handcuff her.

John eventually pled guilty to reckless driving. The state attorney dropped the charges against Sandra.

“I got a total knee replacement. That was the second surgery,” said Sandra.

“I just think that there should be seriously reprimanded if not terminated for not being the professionals are trained to be. It was, to me, was completely mishandled,” said John.

The couple is seeking monetary damages but said they don’t think any amount of money will make things right.

WINK News reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but the sheriff said they do not comment on pending litigation.