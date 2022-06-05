March For Our Lives protest starting in downtown Fort Myers on June 11

Organizers are planning a demonstration in the fight to end gun violence. March For Our Lives will have national marches on Saturday, June 11, and organizers here are trying to push Congress to pass gun reform legislation.

Senior at FGCU, Madison Franz, is studying early childhood education. When she saw the tragic Uvalde massacre she was heartbroken and infuriated.

Franz said “I reached out to one of my professors, and I said, ‘this is enough, we need to do something.’ Do you know of anyone organizing in the area? And she said, ‘unfortunately, no.'”

So, with more than enough motivation, she decided to act. She took it upon herself to organize a March For Our Lives event in downtown Fort Myers.

“We need to be a nation that prioritizes safety and our citizens and most importantly, our children before guns,” Franz said.

March For Our Lives was formed in 2018 following the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. This will now be the second protest March For Our Lives has done.

Franz said that she had friends in the Parkland shooting. When asked if this event is a way to encourage current and future teachers alike? Franz responded by saying, “absolutely. I think this is an opportunity to realize that educators, whether that be past, present or future, do care about children, do care about this profession, and that we are fighting, and we want the community to fight with us.”

The goal is to advocate for gun laws and gun reform. Franz said she hopes things change because they need to.

“It’s a moment for us to all advocate and spring into action and realizing that this is not acceptable,” Franz said. “Enough is enough. Our people deserve better and our children deserve better. And we’re going to be the generation that makes that happen.”

The march will begin o the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday, June 11. According to Franz, a couple hundred people have already RSVP’d. That list includes educators, students, and local parents.

You can learn more about March For Our Lives by clicking here.