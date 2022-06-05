Man accused of stealing more than $30K of turtles no-show at court hearing

An arrest warrant is now active for the man accused of stealing more than $30K worth of turtles from a breeder!

Jermaine Wofford failed to show up for a hearing at the Lee County courthouse on Wednesday. So Judge Bruce Kyle signed an order pulling his bond, and ordering his arrest.

According to his original arrest report in March, Wofford stole 18 turtles valued at $30K from an Estero turtle breeder.

The owner of The Turtle Source told WINK News, that Wofford was hired to fix a beverage cooler. During one of his visits, the owner noticed things missing like their office turtle named Hunchy. That’s when surveillance footage was checked.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office recovered five of the 18 stolen turtles, according to the last update.

When attempting to ask the owner of The Turtle Source about Wofford’s failure to appear in court, but was not available for comment on Sunday.